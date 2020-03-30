Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,849 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Exterran as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exterran by 16.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Exterran by 34.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Exterran by 75.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 11.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

EXTN stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. Exterran Corp has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 547,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $3,909,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

