Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 97,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 779,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $941.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

