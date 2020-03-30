Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $171,000 Investment in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 873,359 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after buying an additional 711,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after buying an additional 446,430 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,045,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 194,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.