Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,784 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $378,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas purchased 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $203,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,013 shares of company stock worth $1,737,394.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

RVLV stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $575.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

