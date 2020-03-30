Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $213,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $82.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

