Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $196,000 in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,709,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 107,077 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on XENE. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $400.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.