Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $185,000 in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,428 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECOM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 39,919 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $185.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,205.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

