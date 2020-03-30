Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Consol Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth $131,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Consol Energy by 13,877.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 116,844 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 119.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEIX opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Consol Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

