Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $195,000 Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,641 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMWD opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

