Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $190,000 Stock Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of SP opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SP Plus Corp has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.04.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

