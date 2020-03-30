Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIT. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

