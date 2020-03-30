Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,342 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Quotient were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 846.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Quotient in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Quotient in the third quarter worth about $130,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Quotient in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Quotient by 65.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Quotient news, CFO Peter Buhler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

QTNT opened at $3.45 on Monday. Quotient Ltd has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

