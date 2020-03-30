Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 69,673 Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 311,708 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $8,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,931 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. Plug Power Inc has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 328.01% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,606,569 shares of company stock worth $7,979,003 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

