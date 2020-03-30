Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 34,173 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 1,240,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 465,099 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 424,187 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 425,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 264,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of OMI opened at $5.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

