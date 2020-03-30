Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 5,911 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 261.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in NetGear were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NetGear by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after acquiring an additional 561,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NetGear by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in NetGear by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 355,106 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NetGear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 895,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NetGear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NTGR. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NetGear stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. NetGear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NetGear’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

