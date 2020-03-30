Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 23,969 American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.11% of American Superconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in American Superconductor by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 81,442 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.80. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

