Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 836,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $752,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $30.00 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

