Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 60,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $37,682.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,886.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Mitchell purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

