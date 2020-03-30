Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.01 Million in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMP opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.31. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

