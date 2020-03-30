Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

