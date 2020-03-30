MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $324,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. State Street Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,552,000 after acquiring an additional 127,018 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.33. 5,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.12 and a twelve month high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

