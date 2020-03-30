Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 27th total of 416,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Marchex stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $109,015.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 724,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,176.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,168,495 shares of company stock worth $3,798,514. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.