Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.20

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 3794433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

