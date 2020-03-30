Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,630 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE RHP opened at $34.94 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

