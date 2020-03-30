Man Group plc Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,897 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.