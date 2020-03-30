Man Group plc Raises Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Man Group plc raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 263.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,603 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,542,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,360,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 77,657 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 68,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $997.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.