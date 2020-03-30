Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 335.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,422 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.27% of Cimarex Energy worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after acquiring an additional 407,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,022,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 264,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $72.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

