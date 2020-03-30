Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Man Group plc increased its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,728 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.29% of Armstrong World Industries worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 632.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $583,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $79.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.