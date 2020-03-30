Man Group plc Has $14.58 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 262.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,602 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.42% of Silgan worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 4,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after buying an additional 2,228,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Silgan by 1,423.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 300,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Silgan by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,322,000 after buying an additional 175,138 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 1,682.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 88,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Silgan by 1,263.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 69,808 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

