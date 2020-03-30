Man Group plc Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,649 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.54% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 286,080 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIT opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.28. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

