Man Group plc Has $13.31 Million Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360,344 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Ameren worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Ameren by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Ameren by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

