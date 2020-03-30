Man Group plc Has $12.80 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Man Group plc boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $133.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

