Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

TUSK traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 13,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $67.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 60.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

