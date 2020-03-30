Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

