LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $354,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 988,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,362,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,886,000 after buying an additional 635,602 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

LYB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.22. 27,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,331. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

