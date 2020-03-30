Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Argus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target decreased by Argus from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $229.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.91.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $189.24. 61,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.92. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,460,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $303,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

