Live Nation Entertainment’s (LYV) Average Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

