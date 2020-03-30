Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $192.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $167.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after buying an additional 230,568 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

