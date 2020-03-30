Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $13,987,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $69.27 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

