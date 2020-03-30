LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.58 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,899,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,052,000 after buying an additional 997,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. TT International boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 3,448,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,898,000 after buying an additional 1,616,907 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,936,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,782,000 after buying an additional 530,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,262,000 after buying an additional 1,557,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

