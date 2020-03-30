Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $380,992.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $337,077.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $113,638.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 625,117 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,110. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,833,000 after buying an additional 451,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,814 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $43,225,000 after buying an additional 669,969 shares during the period. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,719,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,872,159 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 42,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

