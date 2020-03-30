Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Lake Street Capital

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $7.85 on Monday. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Landec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 852,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 410,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 54,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

