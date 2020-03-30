Laffer Investments Buys 8,307 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Laffer Investments raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,058.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average of $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

