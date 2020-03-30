Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 641 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,576,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,829,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,214.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $191.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

