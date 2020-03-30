Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $181,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,590,000 after buying an additional 225,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,287,000 after buying an additional 547,475 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 557,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $45,770,000 after buying an additional 140,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,980,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $42.99 on Monday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

