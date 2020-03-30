Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 26,537 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.68% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

NASDAQ SRET opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.49%. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

