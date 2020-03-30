Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective from analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.50 ($73.84).

Shares of KRN traded down €0.76 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €47.14 ($54.81). 26,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. Krones has a 1 year low of €42.68 ($49.63) and a 1 year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.08.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

