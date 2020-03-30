Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,638 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $30,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.43. 128,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

