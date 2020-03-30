Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,048,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 27th total of 20,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. 214,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,425,578. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

