KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,967 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $30,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 394,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,019,724. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.76.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

